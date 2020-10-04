Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised Derwent London from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $40.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.