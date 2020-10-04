Denarius (D) Price Down 63.8% Over Last Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $808,965.02 and approximately $169.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,401,680 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

