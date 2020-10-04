Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Exelixis (OTCMKTS:EXEL) Head to Head Analysis

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Deltagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 28.21% 16.40% 14.68% Deltagen N/A N/A N/A

Exelixis has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deltagen has a beta of 22.66, indicating that its stock price is 2,166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Deltagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Deltagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $967.78 million 7.47 $321.01 million $1.02 22.94 Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Deltagen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exelixis and Deltagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 3 9 0 2.75 Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%.

Summary

Exelixis beats Deltagen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

