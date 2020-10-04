DeltaChain (DELTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $188.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 80.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a market cap of $52,900.94 and $188.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00079231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000368 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021305 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008273 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

