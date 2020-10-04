Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.38). Delek US posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 202.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 1,449,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

