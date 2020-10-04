Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $185.37 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

