Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $334.76 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $649.60 million and approximately $334.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $66.67 or 0.00626034 BTC on exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, LBank and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.03535154 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,773.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000725 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,742,814 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, WazirX, C2CX, BitFlip, Liqui, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, YoBit, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, Huobi, xBTCe, Altcoin Trader, Tidex, Indodax, ABCC, Bitbns, SouthXchange, Binance, Upbit, ZB.COM, COSS, Coindeal, Coinroom, Exrates, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Graviex, TradeOgre, Trade By Trade, Koineks, Ovis, Coinhub, HBUS, Coinsquare, Iquant, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, ACX, Bitfinex, LocalTrade, CEX.IO, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Liquid, Coinrail, Crex24, Bibox, Gate.io, C-Patex, WEX, BX Thailand, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, BiteBTC, Kraken, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Bittylicious, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bisq, Negocie Coins, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, LBank, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, BitBay, Kuna, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin and B2BX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

