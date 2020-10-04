Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DAR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
