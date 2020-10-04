Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

