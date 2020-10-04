Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after buying an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 674,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 168.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares during the period.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

