Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after buying an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 674,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 168.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares during the period.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.