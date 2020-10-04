Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts expect that Danaos will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

