Dai Price Tops $1.01 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, AirSwap and OasisDEX. Dai has a market cap of $875.50 million and $76.31 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 866,053,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,580,236 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX, YoBit, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, AirSwap and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

