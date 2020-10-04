DAD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $908,806.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and $908,806.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.