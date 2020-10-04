DA Davidson Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $34.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.09.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 2U by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

