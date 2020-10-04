Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CULP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of CULP opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $170.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Culp by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

