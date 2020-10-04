Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE:CUB opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 146.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cubic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 73.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.