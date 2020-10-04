Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.71 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $61.71 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, KuCoin, IDEX and ABCC. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.81 or 0.05276330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,456,621,005 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CPDAX, Bittrex, Dcoin, CoinTiger, Upbit, OceanEx, BiteBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bithumb Global, HitBTC, DigiFinex, DDEX, Bibox, Indodax, OKEx, GOPAX, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

