Critical Comparison: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Meet Group (NYSE:MEET)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Meet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Meet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inuvo and Meet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $61.53 million 0.53 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.11 Meet Group $211.70 million 2.16 $11.33 million $0.36 17.47

Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inuvo and Meet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Meet Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Meet Group has a consensus target price of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Meet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and Meet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -7.80% -48.34% -22.10% Meet Group 6.20% 18.39% 13.42%

Volatility & Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meet Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meet Group beats Inuvo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

