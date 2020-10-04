Critical Analysis: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) versus Keppel REIT (NYSE:KREVF)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 9 0 2.90 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.27, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Given New Residential Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 1.93 $563.30 million $2.17 3.77 Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment -74.42% 14.32% 2.43% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Keppel REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

