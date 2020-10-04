Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 173.20 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $1,647,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $15,962,543. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

