Creditcoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $335.79 million and $3.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,642.77 or 1.00057712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.