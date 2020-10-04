Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.
DHY stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.56.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
