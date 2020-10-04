Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

DHY stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.