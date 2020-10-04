Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $353.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.98. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total transaction of $2,787,703.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,495,232.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

