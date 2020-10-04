Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.07 ($53.02).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €43.39 ($51.05) on Thursday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 52.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.