COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COVTY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. COVESTRO AG/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

