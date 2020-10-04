Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporacion America Airports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.48. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

