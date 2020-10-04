Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of CORE opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.43. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $7,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Core-Mark by 27.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 204,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 175,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

