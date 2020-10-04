Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

