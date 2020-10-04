Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPA. Barclays lowered shares of Copa from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Copa by 141.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Copa by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

