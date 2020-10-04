Contrasting Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Shotspotter (NYSE:SSTI)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teradata and Shotspotter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 6 2 0 2.00 Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Shotspotter has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Shotspotter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradata and Shotspotter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.90 billion 1.25 -$20.00 million $0.59 36.78 Shotspotter $40.75 million 8.43 $1.80 million $0.15 200.53

Shotspotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shotspotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.07% 12.92% 2.00% Shotspotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Shotspotter shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shotspotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shotspotter beats Teradata on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform that provides pervasive data intelligence; and Teradata IntelliCloud, an as-a-service solution for the management of performance, security, availability, and operations of software and infrastructure. Its business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. The company also provides maintenance services. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company sells its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

