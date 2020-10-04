Contrasting MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) & EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MONDI PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MONDI PLC/ADR and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MONDI PLC/ADR $8.14 billion 1.32 $909.44 million $3.86 11.50 EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $5.18 billion 6.70 $675.00 million $1.02 37.46

MONDI PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR. MONDI PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MONDI PLC/ADR and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MONDI PLC/ADR and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MONDI PLC/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 0 5 4 0 2.44

Dividends

MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MONDI PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MONDI PLC/ADR beats EXPERIAN PLC/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses. It serves the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

