Contrasting Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) & Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exxon Mobil and Imperial Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 5 20 3 0 1.93 Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus price target of $50.52, suggesting a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Exxon Mobil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Imperial Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $264.94 billion 0.53 $14.34 billion $2.25 14.66 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.33 $1.66 billion $1.66 7.04

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Imperial Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 3.24% 2.09% 1.12% Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60%

Volatility and Risk

Exxon Mobil has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Exxon Mobil pays out 154.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Imperial Oil on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 24,696 net operated wells with proved reserves of 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

