Contrasting Envela (NYSE:ELA) and Reign Sapphire (NYSE:RGNP)

Envela (NYSE:ELA) and Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envela and Reign Sapphire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envela $82.03 million 1.35 $2.78 million N/A N/A Reign Sapphire $140,000.00 7.30 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Envela has higher revenue and earnings than Reign Sapphire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Envela shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Envela shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Reign Sapphire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envela and Reign Sapphire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03% Reign Sapphire N/A N/A -488.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Envela and Reign Sapphire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A Reign Sapphire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Envela has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reign Sapphire has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envela beats Reign Sapphire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Reign Sapphire

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc. Reign Sapphire was founded by Joseph Segelman on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

