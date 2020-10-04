Contrasting Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) & Village Super Market (OTCMKTS:VLGEA)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Village Super Market has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Village Super Market is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dairy Farm International and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 1.30% 6.96% 3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Village Super Market’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.48 $323.80 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $1.64 billion 0.21 $25.54 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Dairy Farm International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

