Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.27 or 0.05307995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,233,936,514 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.