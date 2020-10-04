Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. 1,718,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,469. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $14,906,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $20,464,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

