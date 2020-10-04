Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.70 or 1.00121786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152795 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.