COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.