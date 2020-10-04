Comparing Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) & Square (OTCMKTS:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $4.71 billion 15.96 $375.45 million $0.17 997.71 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.25 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 5.15% -1.20% -0.36% Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.60% 6.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Square has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Square and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 4 17 20 0 2.39 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Square currently has a consensus price target of $119.33, indicating a potential downside of 29.64%. Given Square’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Square beats Where Food Comes From on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

