Comparing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landmark Bancorp and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.81 $10.66 million N/A N/A Ames National $64.81 million 2.36 $17.19 million N/A N/A

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 24.40% 12.95% 1.39% Ames National 23.33% 8.55% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ames National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ames National beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

