Comparing Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Franchise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Franchise Group and Acacia Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.74 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Acacia Research $11.25 million 14.94 -$17.11 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franchise Group and Acacia Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acacia Research 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acacia Research has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Volatility and Risk

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50% Acacia Research -145.43% -2.02% -1.34%

Summary

Franchise Group beats Acacia Research on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,560 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

