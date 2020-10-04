Comparing Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) & iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -39.28% N/A -12.18% iCo Therapeutics N/A -395.98% -166.98%

7.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and iCo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $69.76 million 0.11 -$31.50 million ($2.96) -0.15 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.46 million N/A N/A

iCo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and iCo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats iCo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and bariatric surgery; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; and Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. On July 7, 2020, VIVUS, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

