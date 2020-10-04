Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMLEF. CIBC cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS CMLEF remained flat at $$5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

