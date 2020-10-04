CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $946,801.52 and approximately $1,612.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 280,739,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,140,677 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

