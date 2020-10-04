Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MIE stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.84.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

