Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd alerts:

NYSE:PSF opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.