Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

