Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

RQI stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.