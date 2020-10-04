Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $23.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

