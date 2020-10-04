Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.05.

CIVB opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $213.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

