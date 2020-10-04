Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investec lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

